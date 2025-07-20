Posted in: Games, Hasbro, Tabletop | Tagged: Connect 4, Connect 4 Frenzy

Connect 4 Frenzy Puts New Spin On Classic Tabletop Game

Hasbro has taken Connect 4 and given it a new set of challenges and design, as the game Connect 4 Frenzy has been released

Article Summary Connect 4 Frenzy is Hasbro’s new fast-paced twist on the classic Connect 4 tabletop game.

Players bounce discs off the table into a horizontal grid, all playing at the same time for quick action.

Steal spots from opponents and use strategy to get four in a row before anyone else can.

Features multiple modes, quick 10-minute rounds, and a compact design for easy travel play.

Hasbro has released a new version of the classic game Connect 4, as they have released Connect 4 Frenzy this month. As you can see from the image here, they have given the game a couple of twists as you'll attempt to get four of a kind in a row by bouncing discs into the tray, with everyone playing at the same time. There are a few different modes you can play with several players at once, and it has been fitted to make for a good travel game. We have more info below as you can currently only get the game via Amazon.

Connet 4 Frenzy

Forget taking turns – in Connet 4 Frenzy, everyone plays at once! Players race to bounce their discs off the table and into the horizontal grid, aiming to get four in a row. But watch out. Players can steal their opponent's spots, leading to unpredictable twists and turns where the lead can change in seconds. Everyone plays at once in the Connect 4 Frenzy game, an exhilarating, fast-playing take on the original Connect 4 board game! Instead of dropping discs, players go for 4 in a row by bouncing them off the table and into spots on the horizontal grid. If a team's disc lands in an opponent's spot, they get to steal it! In this unpredictable game, the lead can change within seconds, as players sink discs, swipe spots, and sabotage opponents. Want to amp up the challenge? Try more ways to play! Go for just the corner or center spots. Or for a more laidback game, take turns.

Fast-Paced Fun: Everyone plays at once for a thrilling, high-energy experience.

Everyone plays at once for a thrilling, high-energy experience. Strategic Bouncing: Skill and strategy combine as players bounce discs into the grid.

Skill and strategy combine as players bounce discs into the grid. Spot Stealing Action: Steal your opponent's spots to sabotage their plans and seize the lead.

Steal your opponent's spots to sabotage their plans and seize the lead. Multiple Ways to Play: Amp up the challenge with corner or center spot variations or enjoy a more relaxed game by taking turns.

Amp up the challenge with corner or center spot variations or enjoy a more relaxed game by taking turns. Quick Gameplay: Games last just 10 minutes, making it perfect for any occasion.

Games last just 10 minutes, making it perfect for any occasion. Portable Design: All-in-1 storage makes it an ideal travel game.

