Cooking Simulator 2 Releases New Trailer With Free Demo

Check out the latest trailer for Cooking Simulator 2, as you can play the free Steam Next Fest demo of it right now with a friend.

Indie game developer Big Cheese Studio, along with publisher PlayWay, has released a new trailer for Cooking Simulator 2. The trailer doesn't really show off the game, but homes in more on the teamwork aspect of the title, as you work with a friend to create perfect recipes to bring your kitchen to life and make your restaurant one of the finest around. What's more, there's a free demo out that you can still play until the end of Steam Next Fest. Enjoy the trailer below as we wait for a release date to be announced.

"Cooking Simulator is back – bigger, better, and with optional multiplayer! Create your own recipes and take advantage of new and improved controls to become the best restaurant cook in the city! Or just have fun and enjoy cooking at your own pace. You're the chef here! Time for a fresh start! Leave your boring office career behind and, with the help of friends, chase after your dream of becoming the greatest cook. From humble beginnings in a burger joint, rise up to become the chef of the best restaurant in the city. Learn about ingredients, techniques, and how to combine them into recipes to serve delicious meals to different kinds of guests. Your creativity is the key!"

"If you feel that you could use a helping hand, just call up your buddy, and together you will overcome any hurdle. They can bring all their gear and expertise, and you will reap the rewards together. Don't feel like working? You can invite them to your apartment or to sandbox mode just to have fun, cook something delicious, spend some time together, or maybe have a food fight? Tired of the same old recipe time and time again? It's time to spice things up! As a chef, your job is to experiment in the kitchen and create the dishes your guests will crave. Take dozens of base recipes and make them your own. It will take some time to figure out the perfect combinations for your guests, but they will make it worthwhile. Got stuck on a recipe or just not in the mood for tinkering? We've got you covered. You can collect hundreds of recipes in-game, some of them fancy, some of them home-brewed, all of them inspired by authentic dishes from around the world. With simple adjustments, you will find something for every taste."

"Of course, designing recipes is just part of the job description. As a chef, you will be responsible for the kitchen side of the business in Cooking Simulator 2. Order supplies before you run out of ingredients and prep them ahead of time to not keep your guests waiting. Maintain neat stations and keep your kitchen tidy; you never know when a health inspector might drop by. And cook! Use professional equipment, powerful tools, and fresh ingredients. Don't burn your food, but don't serve it RAW either. Get your timing right to run an efficient kitchen. Pick the right cuts for the job. Use power settings and heating stations to keep your food warm. Assemble your dishes and decorate them to your heart's desire, just don't forget the lamb sauce."

