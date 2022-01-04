CORSAIR Launches New Their New One i300 During CES 2022

CORSAIR has revealed and launched a brand new item during CES 2022 today as they unveiled the brand new CORSAIR One i300. Adding another option to their line of compact desktop PCs, this one comes equipped with 12th Gen Intel Core processors, along with the formidable and powerful Intel Core i9-12900K. The company also stacked it with several of its own trademark components which include the Vengeance DDR5 memory, which they have redesigned a bit to be in small form-factor. The company basically wen out of its way to improve on previous designs to give players a super-compact option for desktop that can go toe-to-toe with some of the best mega-gaming towers on the market without taking up so much space. However, it will cost you a pretty penny as it's currently going for $4,700 on their website.

The CORSAIR One i300 is a fully-loaded gaming PC with a unique, compact form-factor that takes up less desk space than a laptop. Within its 12-liter frame lies the latest-generation Core i9 processor from Intel, ready to deliver extraordinary speed and remarkable gaming performance – more than 20% faster than previous generations.

The first CORSAIR One system to feature the new DDR5 platform, the CORSAIR One i300 is equipped with up to 64GB of CORSAIR Vengeance DDR5 memory at speeds starting at 4,400MHz. With significantly higher frequencies and capacities, DDR5 ensures that your system will keep up with the most demanding games and complex applications of today and beyond.

The patented CORSAIR One convection-assisted liquid cooling system easily tames the heat generated by its top-of-the-line components, including a Core i9-12900K, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card, and up to 64GB of CORSAIR Vengeance DDR5 memory. The CORSAIR One i300 incorporates two Thunderbolt 4 ports and display connections for up to four simultaneous 4K HDR screens. With the CORSAIR One i300 at your side, you're all set for today's most advanced video rendering, multi-tasking, and gaming experiences.