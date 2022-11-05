Cozy Builder Title RoboCo Officially Launches Onto PC

Indie developer and publisher Filament Games officially released their cozy builder game RoboCo for PC this week. If you haven't seen this particular game, this one will have you setting up shop to make whatever kind of robots you would like. the only real limit (aside from the game's assets) is your own imagination, as you can create them to do just about anything. You can check out the trailer and info below before you go play it on Steam.

"RoboCo gives players complete freedom to build whatever they can imagine, to flex their creative and engineering muscles to create robots capable of solving humanity's most pressing and urgent problems. Whether it's building custom robots to deliver sandwiches, or helping to make a romantic date night slightly less awkward, the challenge is not only building a robot that drives, grabs, or chops, but one that does it well (without causing too much damage!). Robots can be built with prefabricated constructs, or players wanting a more in-depth experience can create robots completely from scratch."

"Whether it's tall, small, or shaped like a frog, there's no limit to the creativity players can have. There may be some trial and error involved, but with a bit of problem-solving, the robots will be rolling in no time, just not necessarily in a straight line. Advanced engineers can even use the powerful Python coding language to automate their robots' actions while they kick back and relax. Players can even share their creations via the robot-sharing features in the community workshop!"

Build Any Robot You Can Imagine: Snap together an expansive variety of parts to bring the machines of your dreams to life. Hook up controls, customize how your robots move and operate, then add fun cosmetics like googly eyes and hats!

Conquer Challenges: Put your engineering skills to the test in our tricky, open-ended challenges. Build custom robots to complete tasks like delivering sandwiches to hungry diners, preparing a romantic dinner, and showing off your robot dance moves!

Program Automated Behaviors: Tired of controllers? You have the option to use the powerful and easy-to-learn Python language to automate your creations and let your robots conquer the challenges while you kick back and relax!

Share Your Innovations: Using Steam's built-in community workshop features, you can share your masterpieces with other robotics geniuses, or download others' robots for inspiration and remixing!