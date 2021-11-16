Cresselia Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: November 2021

It's Sinnoh time. Cresselia will enter Tier Five raids today and will remain the Legendary raid boss in Pokémon GO for the rest of the month. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this moon-themed Pokémon from the Sinnoh region, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Cresselia's 100% IVs.

Top Cresselia Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Cresselia counters as such:

Mega Gengar (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball) Mega Houndoom (Snarl, Foul Play) Shadow Weavile (Snarl, Foul Play) Mega Absol (Snarl, Dark Pulse) Shadow Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball) Chandelure (Hex, Shadow Ball) Shadow Tyranitar (Bite, Crunch) Shadow Houndoom (Snarl, Foul Play) Darkrai (Snarl, Dark Pulse) Mega Gyarados (Bite, Crunch)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Cresselia with efficiency.

Hoopa (Astonish, Shadow Ball) Giratina Origin-forme (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball) Gengar (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball) Yveltal (Snarl, Dark Pulse) Weavile (Snarl, Foul Play) Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball) Hydreigon (Bite, Dark Pulse) Houndoom (Snarl, Foul Play) Tyranitar (Bite, Crunch) Zarude (Bite, Dark Pulse)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Cresselia can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or five players because Cresselia can be quite Defense-heavy.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, note that Shiny Legendaries are guaranteed first-catch wins in Pokémon GO. If you get a Shiny Cresselia, for sure opt for a Pinap Berry instead to increase the Cresselia Candies you pull in.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in twenty.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Cresselia will have a CP of 1633 in normal weather conditions and 2041 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!