Cyjin: The Cyborg Ninja Will Hit Steam Early Access This Year

Aiya Games revealed this morning that they will be releasing Cyjin: The Cyborg Ninja into Steam's Early Access sometime in 2021. They didn't put a specific date on the game, which was kind of a letdown, but at least we know the futuristic platformer is getting a release this year and not being pushed back. The game will be updated based on feedback from testing and will be developed with new features, new content, and improved visuals. We got more info and the latest trailer for you here.

Cyjin: The Cyborg Ninja is a difficult platformer that can simply be played using only your mouse. It's simple to play, but difficult to beat. With just your mouse, overcome challenging levels packed with obstacles and Yokai enemies. After defeated by his arch-enemy, the cyborg ninja was abandoned, and fell down from the castle far above. Climbing back upward to where he came from, he seek revenge on his enemies. Will Cyjin be able to ascend back and achieve victory? His fate and journey await your skill! Prove your worth with this difficult and simple challenge! Use only your mouse to play: Quickly dive into the game with simple gameplay that can be enjoyed using only your mouse.

Simple but difficult platformer: With just your mouse, overcome difficult challenges packed with different puzzling obstacles and enemies.

Accelerated dashing action: Control your cyborg ninja in an accelerated dashing action. A fun way to crush his enemies with speedy destruction.

Precise & swift gameplay: Aim to target your path and landing. Manage your decision and speed to pass through puzzling obstacles.

2D oriental cyberpunk: Savor the theme oriental and cyberpunk. Adventure through different worlds ranging from the depth of robot graveyard, the mech factory, and the future oriental downtown.

Engaging levels & boss fights: Overcome different kinds of Yokais and obstacles on each level. Engage with exciting boss fights that challenge your precision and speed!