DANGEN Entertainment Reveals Their Next Game Evertried

DANGEN Entertainment revealed a brand new game this week with developer Lunic Games as they unveiled Evertried. This particular title is an isometric tactical rogue-lite with turn-based combat, where you are a fallen warrior in the afterlife who must ascend a mysterious tower. Every floor you ascend to has its own unique properties and challenges, as well as its own reveals as you slowly get an idea of what's happening to both you and the tower you're in. Will you be able to make it to the top? You'll find out later this year as the game is slated to be released on PC and all three consoles sometime this Fall.

In a world of unflinching order, The Tower is the beacon for lost souls that cannot be assigned to either eternal penitence or the afterlife. Its purpose is to provide lost souls the opportunity to prove their fate by climbing to the very top as a way of peregrinating.

Without a clear memory of what happened, you know one thing: You did not prove your worth while alive. Through your first steps in The Tower, you are faced with a mindless beast, a wolf-like creature that looks aggressive and confused. As it rushes to attack you, you find an eerie Scythe and slay the beast where it stood. You feel a strange connection to your memories getting back. The weight of the weapon. The cold decision on how to wield it. There is no doubt: You were a warrior in your past life.

Dying as a warrior is nothing strange, but warriors are received in the afterlife with glorious celebrations as they die honorably. Being tested after death could mean that your death wasn't usual. Your death was without honor. The quickest way to prove your value as a warrior is through combat. And the clearest way to your past is seeking the one that oversees it all, The Tower's creator. Determined to get your answers, you begin your climb, feeling your bond with your past life strengthening as you battle, searching for your past while fighting for your uncertain future.