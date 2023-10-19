Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: darkrai, Halloween 2023, pokemon

Darkrai Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: Halloween Event 2023

Our Darkrai Raid Guide for Pokémon GO will help you defeat and Shiny hunt this Mythical monster during the Halloween Event 2023.

Spooky Season has begun in Pokémon GO. When it comes to Raids, we have the return of Darkrai and the Shiny release of Guzzlord in Tier Five Raids, returning Ghost-types in Mega Raids, and Shadow Moltres with its Shadow Shiny release in Shadow Legendary Raids all month. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Darkrai in Tier Five Raids as the Halloween 2023 Event Part One begins in Pokémon GO. Let's get into it.

Top Darkrai Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Darkrai counters as such:

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Mega Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Mega Blaziken: Counter, Focus Blast

Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Dragon Ascent

Shadow Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Shadow Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Mega Pinsir: Bug Bite, X-Scissor

Mega Diancie: Rock Throw, Dazzling Gleam

Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Darkrai with efficiency.

Volcarona: Bug Bite, Bug Buzz

Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Lucario: Counter, Aura Sphere

Galarian Zapdos: Counter, Close Combat

Togekiss: Charm, Aura Sphere

Buzzwole: Counter, Superpower

Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Cobalion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Xerneas: Geomancy, Moonblast

Virizion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Darkrai can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch, so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Mythical Pokémon in Tier Five Raids is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Darkrai will have a CP of 2136 in normal weather conditions and 2671 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

