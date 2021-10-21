Darkrai Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: October 2021

Starting with the upcoming second part of the Halloween 2021 event, Darkrai will enter into Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO. It will replace Altered Forme Giratina as the Legendary raid boss until the conclusion of the event. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Dark-type Mythical Pokémon and perfect your catching strategy.

Top Darkrai Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Darkrai counters as such:

Shadow Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Shadow Hariyama (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Conkeldurr (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Lucario (Counter, Aura Sphere)

Mega Beedrill (Bug Bite, X-Scissor)

Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Shadow Granbull (Charm, Play Rough)

Hariyama (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Shadow Pinsir (Bug Bite, X-Scissor)

Zacian – Hero of Many Battles Forme (Quick Attack, Play Rough)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Darkrai with efficiency.

Heracross (Counter, Megahorn)

Togekiss (Charm, Dazzling Gleam)

Breloom (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Toxicroak (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Sirfetch'd (Counter, Close Combat)

Gardevoir (Charm, Dazzling Gleam)

Genesect (Fury Cutter, X-Scissor)

Burn Drive Genesect (Fury Cutter, X-Scissor)

Blazkien (Counter, Focus Blast)

Granbull (Charm, Play Rough)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Darkrai is possible to duo with Best Friend bonus, maxed out Pokémon, and ideal weather. Three high-level trainers using the above counters maxed out would have a better shot. To be safe, four trainers should be able to mash on this raid with an easier time.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Darkrai.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Mythical Pokémon appearing in Tier Five raids like Darkrai is approximately one in twenty.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Darkrai will have a CP of 2136 in normal weather conditions and 2671 in boosted conditions. We hope this Raid Guide helps you catch this nightmare-themed Pokémon.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!