Dead By Daylight Adds New Outfits From Stranger Things

Behaviour Interactive revealed today that Dead By Daylight will be getting more outfits from the Netflix show Stranger Things. When the characters first dropped into the game after Season 3, fans were ecstatic to see that they would hunt down survivors as the Demogorgon. But since that time, they haven't done a lot with them compared to other characters. That is, until today with he release fo what they're calling the Moments of Growth Collection. Here's a quick look and a rundown of these new outfits.

Reminiscent of a quieter time in Hawkins, Indiana, the Days of Rose outfit for Nancy Wheeler includes the Elegant Simplicity head, a sweet pulled back hairstyle, the Rose Cardigan, and the Indiana Skirt – a demure look for a future journalist. Steve Harrington's High School Hunk outfit is fit for Prom King. It includes his signature hairstyle, The Harrington (the mane event!), Polo Strong, a tidy long-sleeve shirt and Autum Khakis. Lastly, out-of-this-world killer Demogorgon's outfit Geo Mutation, wherein stony outcrops grow from his monstrous body, includes Rock Jaw, Armored Plate and Crag Claw – scary! Those who have yet to purchase the Stranger Things Chapter can look forward to exploring the Underground Complex map, located below The Hawkins National Laboratory and play as legendary Killer The Demogorgon as well as Survivors Nancy Wheeler and Steve Harrington. The other Stranger Things outfits that have been released for these characters can be viewed in the in-game store.

Dead By Daylight has added all of these items to their in-game store for you to purchase right now. Hopefully, this is a step in the right direction to add more content from the series to the game since they're obviously working directly with Netflix to use the license. It would be great to see a few other people pop into the mix as survivors.