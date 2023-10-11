Posted in: Dead Island 2, Deep Silver, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dambuster Studio

Dead Island 2 Will Launch First Story Expansion In November

Nearly six months after the game's release, Dead Island 2 is getting its first major expansion for the story in November.

Developer Dambuster Studio and publisher Deep Silver have revealed the first major story expansion coming to Dead Island 2 next month. The content is simply being called Haus, and it will revolve around your character heading off to investigate a mysterious cult in Malibu that has started to rise. Can you deal with a new power preaching about the bold new future they have in mind in the middle of a zombie apocalypse? We have more info about what's to come below as the new content will launch on November 2, 2023.

"Haus gives players an entirely new storyline to smash zombies through. Amidst the Zompocalypse, a billionaire's secret techno-death cult fights for survival in Haus, where humanity is unleashed from its moral restraints. The group's leader, Konstantin, prophesizes that this is the "paragon of a new future." It's up to players to prove them wrong. Players will battle through Haus with new weapons and cards, which they'll need to use against the ever-growing population of undead seeking their next meal. Haus is set in a completely new location, a mysterious and stylish villa in Malibu where the boundaries of morality are pushed to the limit. This nightmarish location serves as both a sanctuary and as a machine to strip away flesh and harvest the soul. Players will weave through the deranged labyrinth of biomes where rational architecture is subverted by expanding narrative spaces."

K-ROSSBOW – Crafted for precision and lethality, unleash devastating long-range firepower and explode zombified brains with ease.

Crafted for precision and lethality, unleash devastating long-range firepower and explode zombified brains with ease. Hog Roaster – The ultimate ticket to visceral slaying. Why only butcher a zombie when you can BBQ them at the same time?

The ultimate ticket to visceral slaying. Why only butcher a zombie when you can BBQ them at the same time? Dead Islands – To take the weight off your shoulders whilst you smash undead enemies into oblivion.

To take the weight off your shoulders whilst you smash undead enemies into oblivion. Eight New Skill Cards –Embellish your slayer with an expanded arsenal of skills in Dead Island 2.

