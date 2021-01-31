Dear Villagers Revealed Cendres Will Now Be Called Ashwalkers

Publisher Dead Villagers along with developer Nameless XIII revealed that Cendres will now be called Ashwalkers. DONTNOD co-founder and Life is Strange co-creator Hervé Bonin started up the new development studio with this game as the first out the gate with content about it coming out last year. But in the time that's passed, we now have a new name for the game, as well as a new trailer and some screenshots of it in action as you must survive in a narrative simulator about the post-apocalyptic future. You can check out the trailer below along with more info on the game as they are aiming to release it sometime in April 2021.

Ashwalkers is a post-apocalyptic narrative survival sim in which four adventurers set out to cross a ravaged Earth. Society has collapsed, leaving no moral judgement of the choices they make; only their personal integrity will guide them to one of 34 possible endings. The branching story challenges players to make meaningful choices in complex ethical dilemmas while managing their food, medication and other supplies. Set 200 years after the first geological disasters, a group of survivors called The Section set out into a devastated world. Their goal is to find a safe haven for their people, but to reach it they face a deadly journey through a post-apocalyptic wasteland. Players will get to know the intimate dynamics, relationships and tensions between the brave captain of the group Petra, the pragmatic fighter Sinh, the young optimistic scholar Kali and the cautious scout Nadir as they travel the end of the world. Make meaningful and difficult decisions in complex moral dilemmas

Discover a new path each playthrough depending on player choices

Experience one of 34 different endings in each playthrough

Get to know a group of four distinct characters

Manage their food, equipment and medication protecting the group from madness and despair

Travel and learn about a hostile world destroyed by a volcanic apocalypse

Seek and harvest vital resources in the wild

Overcome obstacles, violent encounters and the deadly climate on your journey