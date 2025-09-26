Posted in: Fulqrum Games, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 1C Game Studios, Deathless. Tales of Old Rus

Deathless. Tales of Old Rus Receives Console Release Date

After having already been released for PC several months ago, Deathless. Tales of Old Rus finally has a console release date

Article Summary Deathless. Tales of Old Rus launches for all major consoles this October after a successful PC release.

Play as four unique heroes confronting legendary Slavic foes and mythical beasts to save the land of Slavia.

Collect cards, customize decks, and adapt your strategy to face tough enemies and challenging bosses.

Set in Roman Papsuev’s universe with music by Dmitriy Silantyev, experience a deep, branching adventure.

Indie game developer 1C Game Studios and publisher Fulqrum Publishing have confirmed the console relese date for Deathless. Tales of Old Rus. The game has already been out for several months on PC, and they promised a console version somewhere down the road. Well, that time has come as it will appear on all three major consoles when it drops on October 16, 2025. Enjoy the latest trailer here!

Deathless. Tales of Old Rus

The people of Slavia have lived in peace and tranquility since time immemorial, but unrest threatens their happy existence. Four unique heroes embodied by the player are set forth to take on legendary foes, collect artifacts and equipment, and further customize and adapt against the mythical beasts of Belosvet in order to restore the lands. Bogatyrs, wizards, sorcerers, amusing little spirits known as nechistiks, and a myriad of creatures, most foul, will remain a threat even to the highly-leveled hero. Creating and combining card decks allows players to immerse themselves in their chosen warrior's story, utilizing found equipment and varied playstyles against several foes. Adaptation is critical to each enemy, and choices will matter.

Reimagined Realms: The first video game adaptation of the original universe by artist Roman Papsuev and featuring music by acclaimed composer Dmitriy Silantyev.

The first video game adaptation of the original universe by artist Roman Papsuev and featuring music by acclaimed composer Dmitriy Silantyev. Fearsome Fairytale Foes: Clash with revenants and khuds, fight a yaga, chat with a vodyanoy, and even befriend rusalkas… or maybe not — those sneaky water nymphs are deadly foes.

Clash with revenants and khuds, fight a yaga, chat with a vodyanoy, and even befriend rusalkas… or maybe not — those sneaky water nymphs are deadly foes. Choose Your Own Adventure: Combine, customize, and collect all manner of cards and weaponry, with diversity in the decks per main hero to be modified.

Combine, customize, and collect all manner of cards and weaponry, with diversity in the decks per main hero to be modified. Deal or No Deal: Unlock new cards and battle modifiers by the end of each playthrough to make your future runs even more exciting, but beware – foes of all sizes can still be a threat even to the most experienced.

Unlock new cards and battle modifiers by the end of each playthrough to make your future runs even more exciting, but beware – foes of all sizes can still be a threat even to the most experienced. A Tale of Four Heroes: Watch as the heroes' tales intertwine in surprising ways. Complete quests, meet memorable allies, and confront inimitable foes. Defeating bosses will prove to be quite the challenge.

