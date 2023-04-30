Decarnation To Be Released On PC & Switch This Month Shiro Unlimited confirmed this week that their latest game, Decarnation, is set for Nintendo Switch and PC in May.

Indie developer Atelier QDB and publisher Shiro Unlimited revealed that their upcoming game Decarnation is set for Nintendo Switch and PC this month. If you haven't had a chance to check this one out, the game is a hauntingly story-rich horror title in which you will explore a phantasmagorical world of dreams and nightmares. Along the way, you'll have to solve puzzles, both channeling and cryptic, to get around and figure out how to get out, as you also face off against terrifying monsters, both subtle and shocking. The game doesn't have a date set in stone beyond "May 2023," but you can check out the latest trailer for it down at the bottom.

"Paris, 1990. Gloria is at the end of her rope. A struggling cabaret dancer dealing with the fraying of her relationships, career, and self-esteem, she takes on a new artistic endeavor sponsored by a mysterious benefactor. Would the generous proposal be Gloria's lucky break, or something worse? A survival story with layered psychological stakes, Decarnation explores the contrast between battling limitations in the physical realm, and the subconscious landscapes one can't escape. Decarnation is an emotional, startling story-driven experience that will keep you on your toes until the very end."

"Decarnation mixes traditional survival horror elements (cryptic puzzle to solve, inhospitable environments to explore, lethal predators to avoid, terrifying boss to defeat, etc.) with a wide variety of symbolic minigames (puzzles, reflexes, rhythm, etc.) accounting for real life situations (performing a cabaret show on stage) or metaphorical ones. Once uncovered, key elements of Gloria's life aid her in defeating monsters in her dreams in unique battles that marry the grotesque and the sublime to represent her struggle for survival. Overcoming challenges in her dreams strengthens Gloria against real life difficulties, and her real life issues create new challenges in her dreams."