The current Brilliant Event in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite focuses on one of the most important scenes from the books: the clash between Death Eaters and Dumbledore's Army that took place in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. As the first part of the event wraps up, Wizards Unite will shift to Battle of the Department of Mysteries Brilliant Event Part 2, which focuses on the Hall of Prophecy. This Brilliant Event will run from Tuesday, September 22 at 11 AM Pacific until September 29th. It will include five new Brilliant Foundables, event-themed tasks, and a special complimentary box.

The first part of the Battle of the Department of Mysteries Brilliant Event had wizards and witches returning Brilliant Luna Lovegood, Ron Weasley, the Veil, the Bell Jar of Time, and the Brilliant Tank of Brains to their event Registry. Now, here are the featured Brilliant Foundables for Part 2, along with where they can be discovered:

Brilliant Ginny Weasley in Brilliant Portkeys

Brilliant Harry Potter and Brilliant Prophecy Orb as encounters

Brilliant Hermione Granger in Tasks

Brilliant Masked Death Eater in Wizarding Challenges

Continuing along with the first part of the Battle of the Department of Mysteries Brilliant Event, Brilliant Portkeys will be 1.5 KM. If players have any of these remaining from the before the 22nd at 11 AM Pacific, it would be wise to note that Brilliant Portkeys picked up during Part 1 of the event will feature Part 1 rewards rather than giving players a Brilliant Ginny Weasley fragment.

The in-game's shop will feature a complimentary box, including:

4 Angel's Trumpet

6 Baneberry

4 Bulbadox Juice

2 Erumpent Horn

25 Spell Energy

In addition to the above, there will be a four-page Task assignment as well as a Bonus Task. The full tasks for the Battle of the Department of Mysteries Brilliant Event Part 2 can be read here.