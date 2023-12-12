Posted in: Bungie, Destiny 2, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Destiny

Destiny 2 Brings Back The Frosty Festivities Event With New Additions

Bungie has launched a favorite Destiny 2 wintertime event as Frosty Festivities returns with an all-new drawing activity for everyone.

Article Summary Destiny 2's Frosty Festivities event returns with a new Drawing Spirit activity.

Event Card challenges grant Dawning Spirit, unlocking Exotic and Legendary items.

New Dawning armor ornaments and a Legendary Arc Glaive now available.

Guardian Games and new content updates set to arrive throughout 2024.

Bungie has brought back an old favorite to Destiny 2 as the Frosty Festivities event returns with an all-new activity for everyone to do. From now until January 2, 2024, players can gather around the Holiday Oven, as you can fight off enemies and collect ingredients to bake into cookies, which you can then gift out for limit-time rewards until the event ends. What's more, there's a new event called Drawing Spirit, in which you'll be able to take part in a drawing contest with other players. We have more detail from he devs below as the event is now live.

"Available to all players is the Event Card, which offers challenges that grant Dawning Spirit. Upgrading the Event Card will allow players to earn Event Tickets to unlock rewards such as an Exotic Ghost, a Legendary emote, transmat effect, and Ghost projection. Gifting cookies to allies will also grant Dawning Spirit, which can be used for earning new and reprised rewards, including weapon focusing. Among other rewards, the new Legendary Arc Glaive Albedo Wing is available to those who take part in the holiday cheer. Additionally, new Dawning armor ornaments are available in Eververse for players who want to look both stylish and cozy this season. For physical goods, Guardians who complete the Amateur Baker Event Challenge by 9:59 AM PST on January 2 will be able to purchase the Dawning Beanie with a removable snowball pom-pom from Bungie Rewards."

"Fireteam Finder—which allows Guardians to easily enlist allies to tackle dungeons, raids, Seasonal activities, and more—has been a successful addition to Season of the Wish. While Bungie continues to fine-tune this feature during its beta phase, Fireteam Finder will move forward as a permanent feature available to all players in Destiny 2, ensuring that no Guardian will fight alone. Players can look forward to even more updates in 2024. Starting in late January, Destiny 2 will introduce new weekly progression quests known as Riven's Wishes alongside the return of Moments of Triumph, where players can celebrate their achievements during the year of Lightfall. After that, Guardian Games, our annual class competitive event, will return in March with a revamped emphasis on class vs. class competition. In April, Bungie will release a two-month content update called Destiny 2: Into the Light, which will prepare Guardians for their journey into the Traveler for the final confrontation with the Witness in Destiny 2: The Final Shape, launching on June 4, 2024."

