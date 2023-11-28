Posted in: Bungie, Destiny 2, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Season Of The Wish

Destiny 2 Launches Season Of The Wish With New Content

Bungie has launched Destiny 2 - Season Of The Wish this morning, bringing in new content for the next several weeks to the game.

Article Summary Destiny 2's Season Of The Wish introduces a new chapter with a hidden Ahamkara egg.

Season features include weekly missions, Riven’s Lair, and an updated Fireteam Finder.

The Warlord's Ruin dungeon releases Dec 1, and The Dawning event starts on Dec 12.

Guardian Games return in March, plus Moments of Triumph in February for year-round fun.

After the announcement yesterday that their next major expansion was pushed back, Bungie has launched Destiny 2 – Season Of The Wish today. This serves as the prelude to The Final Shape, coming this June, as you'll explore a new narrative focused around a hidden Ahamkara egg and the promise of forging destinies to your will. We have the finer details here and the latest trailer, as the content is now live.

Destiny 2 – Season Of The Wish

"This Season continues the narrative of the past year, following the discovery of a hidden Ahamkara egg, which will be used to bargain with the wish dragon, Riven. Queen Mara Sov hopes to use this to her advantage, creating a final pathway into the Traveler to confront the Witness. This Season delivers exciting weekly story missions, the new Riven's Lair activity, the rollout of Bungie's new Fireteam Finder feature, the return of The Citadel map in The Crucible, an all-new dungeon, and more. On November 30, Bungie will begin the first step in the beta test of the highly anticipated Fireteam Finder feature. Once the feature is fully released, players will be able to easily find other Guardians to play group-based content with, such as raids, dungeons, Seasonal activities, Crucible matches, strikes, and more."

"On December 1 at 9 AM PT, Warlord's Ruin, the second dungeon in the year of Lightfall, will be released for players to discover. For those up for the challenge, the dungeon will be available to owners of Lightfall + Annual Pass or the Lightfall Dungeon Key. On December 12, The Dawning celebration will return! Eva Levante will task Guardians to bake delicious treats to hand out to the Vanguard and other beloved characters for cozy winter celebrations. Starting in February, players can also look forward to this year's Moments of Triumph, where Guardians can celebrate the past year of Destiny 2 through challenges and Triumphs to earn rewards. The Guardian Games event will then return in March for players to compete in intense class vs. class battles."

