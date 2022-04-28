Details For Pokémon GO Fest 2022 Day Two: Team GO Rocket

Niantic has announced details for the most popular and anticipated Pokémon GO event of the year, the annual remote celebration Pokémon GO Fest 2022. This event will take place on Saturday, June 4th and Sunday, June 5th, 2022 from 10 AM to 6:00 PM local time. Tickets cost $14.99 USD and will include access to different event gameplay on both days including a mysterious "special finale" event on Saturday, August 27, 2022. There will be content available for free-to-play Trainers as well. Now that the details are out, let's take a look at what we know so far when it comes to Day Two of the event.

Here is what Niantic has reported will be available for all trainers during Day Two of Pokémon GO Fest 2022 along with our commentary:

Day 2 – Sunday, June 5, 2022 Global Challenge Arena – Trainers can work together to complete a collaborative challenge each hour. If they succeed, they'll earn a bonus for the remainder of the hour.

Standard GO Fest gameplay here! Be careful, though, Niantic, this is what got the servers overloaded and shut down briefly in 2020!

Pokémon GO Raid Debut – A certain Pokémon will be appearing in five-star raids for the first time in Pokémon GO.

My theory? Arceus. Why else would Niantic not release it in a tie-in to Pokémon Legends: Arceus earlier this year. It's either happening with GO Fest or Ultra Unlock soon after, or I'm going to be left wondering what could possibly be going on.

Special Research – Log in during event hours to claim a short Special Research story

Here is what Niantic has reported will be available for ticketed trainers only during Day Two of the event along with our commentary:

Day 2 – Sunday, June 5, 2022 Additional Special Research story after completing Sunday's short Special Research story available to all Trainers.

Interesting! I'm hoping this will lead to another Apex Shadow Pokémon.

Team GO Rocket balloons will appear more frequently and Trainers will earn twice the Mysterious Components after defeating Team GO Rocket Grunts.

It'll be interesting to see if the Leaders are tied to repeat Shadow Legendaries again and if Giovanni is given a new, as-of-yet unreleased Shadow Legendary. Personally, I'm way happier with this return to the 2020 format rather than last year's raid-centric Sunday.

Stay tuned for more coverage of the events happening on both days of Pokémon GO Fest 2022.