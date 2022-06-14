Diablo Will Be Taking Over Tattoo Shops On A Special Tour
Blizzard Entertainment will be celebrating the 25th Anniversary of Diablo by taking over several tattoo shops for a special tour. The Diablo Hell's Ink tattoo shop takeover tour will kick off on July 16th and run all the way until September 10th, as they will be taking over specific shops starting in Los Angeles, California, and making their way East across the globe when it ends in Sydney, Australia. At each shop, you will get a chance to get a special tattoo by the headlining artist to mark the occasion, as well as enter a contest to get the tattoo for free. We have more info here and the full date info below from the team.
To honor our community and celebrate Diablo's 25th anniversary this year, we're launching the Diablo Hell's Ink tattoo shop takeover tour, which will kick off in Los Angeles and travel East. . .always to the East. Each Diablo Hell's Ink takeover event will feature some of the world's greatest tattoo artists creating bespoke tattoos, inspired by the Diablo universe with their own unique art style, for a few of the world's biggest Diablo fans.
Los Angeles
- Date: July 16, 2022
- Studio: Vatican Studios – 22622 Lambert St Ste 306, Lake Forest, CA 92630
- Headlining Artist: Dmitry Troshin
Chicago
- Date: July 23, 2022
- Studio: Mayday Tattoo Co. – 1610 W Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
- Headlining Artist: Pony Lawson
New York
- Date: July 30, 2022
- Studio: Inked NYC – 150 W 22nd St, New York, NY 10011
- Headlining Artist: DJ Tambe
Miami
- Date: August 6, 2022
- Studio: Till The End Tattoos – 14285 SW 42nd St Ste 204, Miami, FL 33175
- Headlining Artist: Tatu Baby
London
- Date: August 13, 2022
- Studio: Noir Ink Studio – 10E Printing House Yard, London, E2 7PR
- Headlining Artist: Thomas Jarlier
Berlin
- Date: August 18,2022
- Studio: Das Kabinett Studio – Solmsstrasse 7, 10965, Berlin Germany
- Headlining Artist: Matteo Maldenti
Melbourne
- Date: September 3, 2022
- Studio: Oculus Tattoo – 561 High St, Thornbury VIC 3071, Australia
- Headlining Artist: Beny Pearce
Sydney
- Date: September 10, 2022
- Studio: Little Tokyo Tattoo – Suite 505, 342 Elizabeth St, Surry Hills NSW 2010, Australia
- Headlining Artist: Jimi May