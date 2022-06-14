Diablo Will Be Taking Over Tattoo Shops On A Special Tour

Blizzard Entertainment will be celebrating the 25th Anniversary of Diablo by taking over several tattoo shops for a special tour. The Diablo Hell's Ink tattoo shop takeover tour will kick off on July 16th and run all the way until September 10th, as they will be taking over specific shops starting in Los Angeles, California, and making their way East across the globe when it ends in Sydney, Australia. At each shop, you will get a chance to get a special tattoo by the headlining artist to mark the occasion, as well as enter a contest to get the tattoo for free. We have more info here and the full date info below from the team.