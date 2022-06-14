Diablo Will Be Taking Over Tattoo Shops On A Special Tour

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Blizzard Entertainment will be celebrating the 25th Anniversary of Diablo by taking over several tattoo shops for a special tour. The Diablo Hell's Ink tattoo shop takeover tour will kick off on July 16th and run all the way until September 10th, as they will be taking over specific shops starting in Los Angeles, California, and making their way East across the globe when it ends in Sydney, Australia. At each shop, you will get a chance to get a special tattoo by the headlining artist to mark the occasion, as well as enter a contest to get the tattoo for free. We have more info here and the full date info below from the team.

Diablo Will Be Taking Over Tattoo Shops On A Special Tour
Credit: Blizzard Entertainment

To honor our community and celebrate Diablo's 25th anniversary this year, we're launching the Diablo Hell's Ink tattoo shop takeover tour, which will kick off in Los Angeles and travel East. . .always to the East. Each Diablo Hell's Ink takeover event will feature some of the world's greatest tattoo artists creating bespoke tattoos, inspired by the Diablo universe with their own unique art style, for a few of the world's biggest Diablo fans.

Los Angeles

Chicago

New York

  • Date: July 30, 2022
  • Studio: Inked NYC – 150 W 22nd St, New York, NY 10011
  • Headlining Artist: DJ Tambe

Miami

London

Berlin

Melbourne

  • Date: September 3, 2022
  • Studio: Oculus Tattoo – 561 High St, Thornbury VIC 3071, Australia
  • Headlining Artist: Beny Pearce

Sydney

  • Date: September 10, 2022
  • Studio: Little Tokyo Tattoo – Suite 505, 342 Elizabeth St, Surry Hills NSW 2010, Australia
  • Headlining Artist: Jimi May

 

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Gavin Sheehan

Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. He can also teach you how to play Star Trek chess, be your Mercy on Overwatch, recommend random cool music, and goes rogue in D&D. He also enjoys hundreds of other geeky things that can't be covered in a single paragraph. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Vero, for random pictures and musings.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.