Die By Anything Arrives Next Week On PC & Console

Die By Anything, a game in which you need to make crucial choices to survive the day, will be released next week on PC and PS5

Article Summary Die By Anything launches January 10 on PC and PS5; make life-or-death choices to survive the day.

Explore everyday situations with a surreal twist in this narrative decision-making game by Guarida Games Studio.

Game offers 30 alternate endings and 25 unique deaths in comic book style visuals.

Enjoy an immersive soundtrack with carefully selected music and realistic sound effects.

Indie game developer and publisher Guarida Games Studio has revealed their new game, Die By Anything, will arrive next week. This is a narrative decision-making game in which death is around almost every corner, and ultimately, how you die is by your own choices in life. You will be presented with multiple choices of how your life will go, and it's up to you to make the right ones to keep living or watch your character die of something. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game arrives on January 10 for PC via Steam and PS5.

Die By Anything

Growing up, we tend to believe that the life of a student is simple…. but what if every day you were on the brink of death? In this quirky visual novel, players will explore everyday situations transformed into life-and-death challenges with a touch of surreal humor. The story combines mysteries, tension, and many hilarious deaths depicted in comic scenes. However, if you play your cards right, you can make it to the end of the day alive and reveal what really happens through one of its multiple endings.

Decision-making will be the main thread of the story: every choice you make will influence the development of the game – choose wisely because a wrong decision can lead to an unexpected death in a matter of seconds!

Discover more than 30 alternate endings: Each denouement is meticulously staged in comic book style, offering a unique visual experience that will keep you hooked until the very last moment.

Multiple paths will lead you to… more than 25 different deaths! Each game is a new adventure, full of surprises and unexpected twists that will test your wits and your ability to survive.

Immersive soundtrack: Immerse yourself in the game's atmosphere with carefully selected music and realistic sound effects – no playing without headphones!

