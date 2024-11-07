Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games, VR, Wired Productions | Tagged: Dig VR, Just Add Water

Dig VR Releases First Developer Diary Video About Its Origins

Check out the latest developer diary for Dig VR, as the team discusses the making of the game as they bring the title to VR

Article Summary Watch Dig VR's first developer diary for insights into its exciting origins and upcoming release on November 11, 2024.

Dig VR offers an immersive digger experience with authentic controls for both novices and seasoned operators alike.

Customize and grow your digger business in Diglington, tackling fun jobs and unlocking exciting upgrades.

Enjoy solo or co-op gameplay with diverse modes, including Career Mode, fast-paced mini-games, and sandbox fun.

Indie game developer Just Add Water and publisher Wired Productions released a new developer diary this week for Dig VR, going over the making of the game. They've called this video "Part One: Origins," so it's safe to assume we're getting at least a second one, if not a series out of them talking about how the game was made. Enjoy the episode above as the game will be released on November 11, 2024.

Dig VR

Dig VR captures the sheer joy, adrenaline, and frustrations of life on a digger in an exciting experience for novices and pros. Featuring authentic, immersive controls that recreate the feeling of driving a real digger, Dig VR is a light-simulation game with a casual arcade twist! Grow your business in the charming town of Diglington, a place where everything can be fixed by the power of a digger. Take on a variety of jobs for the town's residents – from traditional construction jobs to more obscure requests! Accompanying you is Dig FM, a dedicated radio station with a wide selection of music to brighten any day. Progress from micro-sized to colossal diggers with a diverse set of attachments to overcome any challenge. Dig in style by unlocking over 70 customization options to suit your aesthetic! Available to play solo or with a friend, get hands-on with the fast-paced mini-games, or unwind in the sandbox mode. Then, discover a trove of Lost Treasure in a standalone mode where new items are added regularly. Whether this is your first time operating a digger or you're already a master, digging fortunes await!

The first-ever digger game developed exclusively for Meta Quest.

Choice of authentic & simplified controller schemes.

Career Mode Campaign with options for serious and casual players.

Unlock new machinery & attachments.

Personalize your digger with decals, paint, and skins.

Play with a friend in select modes.

Discover new items regularly in Lost Treasure mode.

