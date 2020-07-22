Digital Extremes To Debut Warframe's Heart Of Deimos At TennoCon 2020

This week, Digital Extremes revealed that they will finally debut Heart Of Deimos for Warframe at the online version of TennoCon 2020. Like a lot of conventions this year, the devs and people in charge were forced to move the event online and push all of their plans into a different kind of reveal format. The fifth annual event will take place completely online on August 1st, 2020, and with it will be the reveal of the next expansion into the game. This one specifically focused on the Infested faction and bringing with it the highly coveted Hydroid Prime Warframe you see here. You can check out a few more photos of it and a trailer for the event below, along with some added details of what's to come.

"Tenno" (players' in-game name) will see the community-created Warframe (the "Broken Frame") played live at TennoCon. They will witness the new, technology-enabled Warframe Arsenal Twitch Extension, which gives streamers the power to share their decked-out, high-ranking (or any ranking) loadouts with their players. The Arsenal Twitch Extension soft launches pre-TennoCon, on Thursday, July 23, with a full launch on Saturday, August 1. And, of course, they will be a part of the super-charged show highlight, TennoLive, where Heart of Deimos will come to life. A portion of all TennoCon proceeds will be given to Digital Extremes' valued 2020 partners, Autism Ontario London and Alzheimer Society London and Middlesex (ASLM), two community-oriented, local Canadian organizations that help citizens in need of special attention and care.