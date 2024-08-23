Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Diplomacy Is Not An Option, Door 407

Diplomacy Is Not An Option Announces October Release Date

Diplomacy Is Not An Option finally has an official release date for the full version, as we'll see the game come out this October

Article Summary Diplomacy Is Not An Option to release full version on October 4, 2024, after two years in Early Access.

Medieval fantasy survival game features hunger, disease, and war as key gameplay elements.

Increased mission variety and a new script provide a richer campaign experience for players.

Game addresses procedural map challenges and introduces diverse victory conditions for RTS fans.

Indie game developer and publisher Door 407 revealed the full game release date for Diplomacy Is Not An Option during Gamescom 2024. The Early Access version has been available for over two years, giving players a chance to try out the medieval fantasy fantasy title. Version 1.0 will officially drop on PC via Steam on October 4, 2024. For now, enjoy the latest trailer!

Diplomacy Is Not An Option

Diplomacy Is Not An Option was designed as a survival game. Hunger, disease, war with vastly superior enemy forces, and other hardships of medieval life were supposed to be the main and only obstacles between you and victory. We had planned several factions for you to fight against, each with special abilities and thus provides mission variety. The first draft of the script contained twelve missions and story branching that only affected cutscenes and dialogues. But we wanted more from the campaign, so we increased the mission number and added a wider range of objectives, necessitating a completely rewritten script. Here are a couple of examples of the challenges we faced.

Let's start with victory conditions. A pretty typical mission objective in the real-time strategy genre is to get your squad from point A to point B. In the case of Diplomacy Is Not An Option, the question arises: how long will that journey take, especially given the procedural map generation? Won't your squad die from starvation or disease on its way? Imagine you have to storm someone's castle. There are archers and catapults on the walls, and your troops are trying to break through the enemy's defenses. But all the enemies currently in DiNaO are designed to lay siege to your base rather than playing any kind of defensive role. We are currently experimenting with all sorts of victory conditions and have already found a number of solutions that will allow us to deliver a full and traditional RTS campaign within our gameplay framework.

