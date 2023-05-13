Disney Dreamlight Valley Gets Choose-Your-Own-Adventure Discord Event Gameloft has an all-new adventure for you to check out for Disney Dreamlight Valley, which you can experience for free on Discord.

Gameloft has launched a new event for Disney Dreamlight Valley; only this one you'll have to travel to the realm of Discord to check out. The adventure features two of the game's most prominent characters as you'll see Donald and Stitch get into it again. The Discord channel has a brand new bot-operated choose-your-own-adventure storyline you can explore featuring the two of them, with multiple endings that can come pretty quickly or take you on a ride. The adventure is free to play right now, all you have to do is join the channel and experience it for yourself.

