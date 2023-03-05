Dokapon Kingdom: Connect Releases New Opening Cinematic Idea Factory has revealed the opening cinematic for their upcoming game, Dokapon Kingdom: Connect, set to release this Spring.

Idea Factory released a brand new video for Dokapon Kingdom: Connect, as players can check out the game's opening cinematic. It's a bit of a weird move at the moment as this is something usually reserved for when a game has a release date, but as of right now, we only know it's coming out sometime in the Spring with no other details attached. But hey, at least we get to see what the opening of the game will look like. You can watch the video down at the bottom.

"Everyone in Dokapon Kingdom loves money. One day in this peaceful land, monsters suddenly appeared and began attacking nearby towns. The economy collapsed, and people were at their lowest. Taxes were no longer being paid, of course. So that's when the King took action! He decided to gather the bravest warriors to rescue these towns so he can get paid! In exchange, the one who collects the most shall be rewarded with the Princess' hand in marriage and the throne. And thus, an adventure for money begins, where absolutely anything goes!"

RPG & Board Game Lovers Unite… AGAIN! – Originally released for the PlayStation 2 and the Nintendo Wii, the hybrid party board game is now back for the Nintendo Switch! The game is simple: spin the roulette and defeat whoever stands your way!

Connect With Your Best Frenemies Online – Holding a grudge never felt so good! Players can now duke it out against their friends via Nintendo Switch Online!

5 Game Modes & A Massive Game Board! – Plot your revenge and choose from 5 different game modes: Normal, Story, Shopping Race, Kill Race, and Town Race. With a kingdom spanning seven continents, who knows what shenanigans you'll get into!

Outwit Your Foes With 11 Possible Job Classes – Wanna slash your way through the Dokapon Kingdom? Choose the Warrior! Interested in conjuring flashy spells? Pick the Magician! Choose from 11 job classes and earn experience points to level up your character! Purchase or even steal items and use them to your advantage!