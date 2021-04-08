DONTNOD Entertainment Will Start Publishing Third-Party Games

DONTNOD Entertainment has announced today they will start publishing third-party titles through their brand. The French independent developer and publisher also revealed their first game in this new venture will be with Danish games development studio PortaPlay, with who they will collaborate on an upcoming co-production. Neither company went into any kind of detail or even remotely commented on what kind of game they are working on or any kind of timetable to which they might reveal anything about it. Today's announcement was mainly to put people on notice that they're going to start releasing other people's games. Which we wish them all the luck in the world on. Here's a couple quotes from this morning's announcement.

"As a publisher, we want to offer players experiences that are both accessible to the wider audience, while setting the bar high regarding themes and quality of design. From our first discussions with PortaPlay, it became clear to us that co-producing and publishing this original creation would allow us to expand our portfolio with a game complementary to our in-house productions, while remaining true to our DNA. We will be able to bring to our partner our know-how and our knowledge of the market, in line with our communities' expectations," said Xavier Spinat, Head of Publishing at DONTNOD. "We feel called to work on games with meaning. Games combining solid game mechanics and storytelling – about individuals in crisis situations tackling moral dilemmas. This new partnership is thus a great opportunity to us. Not only does it give us the opportunity to communicate with all the fans of DONTNOD's fantastic catalogue of games, but it also allows us to work with some of the best minds in this field – to help us improve our game and give the players the greatest experience possible," said Hans von Knut Skovfoged, Head of Development at PortaPlay.