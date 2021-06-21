Dr. Mario Graded NES Game Up For Auction At ComicConnect

When the classic Mario games for Nintendo are talked about, one is constantly disrespected, and that is Dr. Mario. The admitted Tetris rip-off, I would pose to you fellow gamers this: Dr. Mario is better. I love the whole concept of the game, the story is great, and the capsule change from the blocks is more visually appealing. I have always loved this game, and up for auction right now at ComicConnect is a graded copy. As of this writing, it is sitting at $105 and will only go up from there. Check it out below.

Bid Now, Dr. Mario Must Insist

"A Seal Rating; First-party H-Seam; Rev-A; Oval SOQ R; Large Warranty w/Mexico; 9 Digit ZIP(USA Code); 3 Screw Cart Artist: Larry Jost; Music composed by Hirokazu Tanaka; Produced by Gunpei Yoki; Designed by Takahiro Harada; First game in the "Dr. Mario" Series. Dr. Mario – the prescription is fun. It's Dr. Mario for an intense new challenge! Mario throws multi-colored vitamin capsules into a bottle that contains an ugly variety of nasty viruses. You can move, shift or spin a capsule as they fall. Arrange them to align with other capsules on top of the virus if you can get 4 or more f the same color in a row; POOF! They disappear! Destroy all of the viruses in the bottle and your progress to the next round where things get even more difficult."

If I collected such things, I would be all over this one. Go here to check out all the full details and place a bid on it. I have a feeling a lot of collectors are going to be mad this missed this copy of Dr. Mario. While there, check out all of the other games and items taking bids, all part of Event Auction #65.