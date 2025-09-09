Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra Has Launched Today

Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: dragon ball, Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra, Ganbarion

Build squads from a diverse roster and compete in intense multiplayer matches with unique gameplay roles.

Five new characters revealed at launch, including Perfect Cell, Android 17, Hit, Kale, and Gamma 1 & 2.

Customize heroes with skins and animations, and discover strategic roles like Damage, Tank, and Technical.

Developer Ganbarion and publisher Bandai Namco have officially launched Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra, as the game is out right now on PC, consoles, and mobile devices. In case you haven't been keeping up with the game, this is the first free-to-play team-oriented battle game made for the Dragon Ball series, as you'll pick a team of fighters from their roster and go head-to-head against other players. Witht he launch, we got five new character reveals, most of them being villains from the series. We have those details for you below as the game is now live!

Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra

Enter the world of Dragon Ball by bringing your favorite characters' earth-shaking strength to the battlefield, and join up with your friends and allies to defeat your opponents and dominate the objectives.

Grow your strength throughout each round, unlock game-changing attacks and abilities, and obliterate enemy players and bosses alike. Pick heroes with unique abilities and skills to fulfill strategic roles for your team:

DAMAGE: Simple but effective, super aggressive play style with a focus on taking down the enemy

TANK: Persistent and hard to K.O., help your team hold the field and soak up the enemy's attacks

TECHNICAL: Versatile support, maximize your team's chances by boosting your allies and disrupting the enemy

Personalize your favorite heroes in your own style with character skins, entrance animations, and special finisher animations. Find an aesthetic combination that shows off your love for the characters in your own way.

New Character Reveals

Cell (Perfect Form): A hero who powers up by absorbing enemy Bioenergy before achieving Perfect Form! Attack enemies from behind and drain all their life force!

Android 17: A loyal hero who fights while protecting allies with barriers! Take on anything with limitless energy as you lead your allies to victory!

Hit: A hitman who can blindside enemies with deadly attacks! Disorient your targets with Fear of Death, then approach sight unseen to quickly finish the job!

Super Saiyan Kale (Berserk): Normally supporting from the shadows, this berserker can wreak havoc on the front lines while on a rampage! Get close at your own risk!

Gamma 1 & Gamma 2 An alternating (super) hero pair: Gamma 1 specializes in large brawls, Gamma 2 in small skirmishes! Use Special Pose to pair up and vanquish evil!

