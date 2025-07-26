Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: dragon ball, Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra, Ganbarion

Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra Opens Up Pre-Registration

Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra is officially signing players up ahead of time, as the game also revealed a new character for the roster

Developer Ganbarion and publisher Bandai Namco have officially opened up pre-registration for Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra, offering rewards for people who do so. If you haven't seen this one yet, this is the first free-to-play team-oriented battle game for the Dragon Ball series, where you will pick your best fighters and roles for them to fill and face off against other players. Along with the news, we got a reveal of a new character in Son Goku (Mini), which you can check out the trailer for above.

Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra

Enter the world of Dragon Ball by bringing your favorite characters' earth-shaking strength to the battlefield, and join up with your friends and allies to defeat your opponents and dominate the objectives.

Grow your strength throughout each round, unlock game-changing attacks and abilities, and obliterate enemy players and bosses alike. Pick heroes with unique abilities and skills to fulfill strategic roles for your team:

DAMAGE: Simple but effective, super aggressive play style with a focus on taking down the enemy

Personalize your favorite heroes in your own style with character skins, entrance animations, and special finisher animations. Find an aesthetic combination that shows off your love for the characters in your own way.

Pre-Registration Campaign

Depending on the number of pre-registrations during the campaign period, in-game gifts will be sent to all players once the game launches! If the total worldwide pre-registration numbers hit 3,000,000, all players will gain access to the hero, Son Goku (Mini) from Dragon Ball Daima! Don't miss this incredible chance to get this awesome reward!

Distribution of rewards is scheduled to take place after the release of Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra.

The distribution period and contents of the rewards are subject to change without notice.

The release date shown in-store may differ from the actual release date.

