Dragon Ball Super Card Game Reveals First Cross Spirits Cards

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to reveal cards from its next main expansion. Unison Warrior Series BOOST: Cross Spirits will be the fourteenth main expansion, the fifth under the Unison Warrior block, and the first under the Unison Warrior BOOST sub-block. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals the cards of Cross Spirits, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the set from a collector's perspective. First, let's take a look at an offering of Cross Spirits cards featuring Trunks.

Recent sets of Dragon Ball Super Card Game have been terrific for binder collectors. While the sets are ordered in number based on their playable color, recent expansions have also had a specific focus that comes into sharp clarity when the cards are placed in order. For example, my Supreme Rivalry binder shows about halfway into the set a focus on the Bojack (spelled as "Boujack" in the CG) movie. These first cards which feature Trunks and the movie-exclusive character Tapion reveal one of Cross Spirits focuses: the film Dragon Ball Z: Wrath of the Dragon.

The above Trunks leader card, which features artwork on both sides as pictured above in the Trunks/Trunks the Hero's Successor card, showcases the iconic bond between Trunks and Tapion, as Trunks accepts the hero's sword. Other cards in the set have been revealed to show the film's villain, Hirudegarn as well as Tapion himself, who appears in the final card pictured, which is a Super Rare with gold foiling. Many Super Rares also have a rarer Special Rare variant, so it will be interesting to see if we see DBSCG include a Tapion SPR for Cross Spirits.

Stay tuned for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game news as cards from Cross Spirits are revealed.