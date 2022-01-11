Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Cross Spirits In January 2022

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Cross Spirits, which was released in August 2021, are doing in January 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Cross Spirits with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

SS Son Goku & Frieza, Miraculous Conclusion SCR BT14-152: $266.63 Majin Buu, Kibito Kai Absorbed SCR BT14-153: $63.57 Super 17, Sibling Absorbed SCR BT14-154: $69.75 Son Goku, Divine Presence SR BT14-005: $25.98 Oceanus Shenron, Negative Energy Explosion SR BT14-135: $21.74 SS4 Gogeta, Thwarting the Dark Empire SPR BT14-129: $15.56 SS4 Gogeta, Thwarting the Dark Empire SR BT14-129: $13.89 SS4 Bardock, Spirit Resonance SPR BT14-122: $10.18 Son Goku, Return of the Dragon Fist SR BT14-097: $9.70 Son Gohan, Ultimate Essence SPR BT14-007: $6.81

This is the most interesting set that I follow in this series. It has the most talked-about SCR of 2021, which is the SS Son Goku & Frieza, Miraculous Conclusion SCR. Dragon Ball Super Card Game collectors have been watching this one for some time, hoping for it to drop to a more reasonable value. This past month, it fell $20. It is too early to tell, though, if this is the beginning of a larger drop or if it will stop falling. I advise waiting.

The other two SCRs, though, continue to fall every time we check in on the series with Majin Buu, Kibito Kai Absorbed SCR in particular falling. It had a $15 drop just in the last month which is significant considering its already low value for an SCR. Super 17, Sibling Absorbed SCR had a $5 drop.

We have seen two Super Rares increase more than 50% in value, with both Son Goku, Divine Presence SR, and Oceanus Shenron, Negative Energy Explosion SR surpassing every SPR in the set.