Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Supreme Rivalry In April 2022

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Supreme Rivalry, which was released in May 2021, are doing in April 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Supreme Rivalry with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

SS3 Gohanks, Interdimensional Warrior SCR BT13-153: $109.19 Syn Shenron, Corrupted by Darkness SCR BT13-152: $67.32 Robelu, Demigra's Secretary BT13-154: $58.11 Majin Buu, Assault of the Agents of Destruction SPR BT13-034: $17.91 Supreme Kai of Time, Time Labyrinth Unleashed SPR BT13-135: $14.98 Majin Buu, Assault of the Agents of Destruction SR BT13-034: $12.52 King Vegeta's Imposing Presence SPR BT13-030: $12.19 Supreme Kai of Time, Time Labyrinth Unleashed SR BT13-135: $11.48 King Vegeta's Imposing Presence SR BT13-030: $10.31 SS2 Son Gohan, Astonishing Strike SPR BT13-036: $8.94

I think this will soon be another Dragon Ball Super Card Game set with no card valued at over $100. The biggest hit of the set, SS3 Gohanks SCR, dropped $7 and is getting closer to the $100 mark. As a Xenoverse character and not that popular of a fusion, I can't see this remaining high in the longterm. However, Vegeta's Imposing Presence SPR and SR are up $4, which is significant considering their value. That was a 50% increase, and it's due to the playability of the cards.