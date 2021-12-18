Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Supreme Rivalry In December 2021

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Supreme Rivalry, which was released in May 2021, are doing in December 2021.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Supreme Rivalry with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

SS3 Gohanks, Interdimensional Warrior SCR BT13-153: $138.93 Syn Shenron, Corrupted by Darkness SCR BT13-152: $82.47 Robelu, Demigra's Secretary BT13-154: $48.75 The Power of a Super Saiyan SPR BT13-120: $19.20 The Power of a Super Saiyan SR BT13-120: $15.69 Majin Buu, Assault of the Agents of Destruction SPR BT13-034: $15.44 Majin Buu, Assault of the Agents of Destruction SR BT13-034: $13.93 SS2 Son Gohan, Astonishing Strike SPR BT13-036: $10.39 King Vegeta's Imposing Presence SPR BT13-030: $7.74 King Vegeta's Imposing Presence SR BT13-030: $6.52

A considerable fall for SS3 Gohanks, the main hit of the set. In just this past month, the card fell almost $20 USD. Personally, I'm beginning to think that this card will drop below $100 at some point next year unless Bandai introduces a change that makes the card more playable. While it will undoubtedly remain the biggest hit of Supreme Rivalry, later sets this year introduced cards that fans simply want more, such as SS Goku & Frieza, Miraculous Conclusion SCR from Cross Spirits and Pan, Time Patrol Maiden SCR from Saiyan Showdown.