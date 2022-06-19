Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Supreme Rivalry In June 2022

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Supreme Rivalry, which were released in May 2021, are doing in June 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Supreme Rivalry with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

SS3 Gohanks, Interdimensional Warrior SCR BT13-153: $105.33 Syn Shenron, Corrupted by Darkness SCR BT13-152: $61.17 Robelu, Demigra's Secretary BT13-154: $58.09 Majin Buu, Assault of the Agents of Destruction SPR BT13-034: $20.53 Supreme Kai of Time, Time Labyrinth Unleashed SPR BT13-135: $15.47 King Vegeta's Imposing Presence SPR BT13-030: $13.83 Majin Buu, Assault of the Agents of Destruction SR BT13-034: $12.94 The Power of a Super Saiyan SPR BT13-120: $11.67 SS2 Son Gohan, Astonishing Strike SPR BT13-036: $11.23 Supreme Kai of Time, Time Labyrinth Unleashed SR BT13-135: $10.58

At this point, the SCRs in Supreme Rivalary are the ones to watch. The rest of the cards move up and down at the whim of the game's changes, with the most significant non-SCR change being Supreme Kai of Time, Time Labyrinth Unleashed SR dropping $3 in the last month. Considering its rather low value, that is significant. However, the SCRs haven't moved at all in the past month. This is a stretch of stability in these SCRs after SS3 Gohanks, the set's chase card, saw a significant drop in late 2021 into early 2022. I believe we will eventually see the card drop further.