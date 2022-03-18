Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Vicious Rejuvenation In March 2022

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Vicious Rejuvenation, which was released in January 2021, are doing in March 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Vicious Rejuvenation with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Supreme Kai of Time, Spacetime Unraveler SCR BT12-154: $203.35 Majin Buu, Incarnation of Demonic Evil SCR BT12-153: $77.47 Super Paikuhan, Might Manifested SCR BT12-152: $38.25 Piccolo Jr., Descendant of the King SPR BT12-004: $26.59 Piccolo Jr., Descendant of the King SR BT12-004: $24.58 Frieza, Divine Transformation SR BT12-100: $16.78 Oceanus Shenron, the Anemancer SR BT12-113: $15.46 Launch, the Pure-Hearted SR BT12-013: $8.00 SS3 Gogeta, Marvelous Might SPR BT12-136: $7.55 SS3 Gogeta, Marvelous Might SR BT12-136: $5.25

All three SCRs are dropping in this set, but there is one to take major note of here. Super Paikuhan is insanely low. This is, to my eye, an unsustainable value. This is a fraction of the cost of a booster box, and your odds of getting an SCR in a booster box are two in a case of twelve. I would recommend acting on this set in general now, but I would strongly suggest buying the Super Paikhuan before it goes back up, because under $40 for a main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game SCR is beyond unusual.

Piccolo Jr., Descendant of the King SR BT12-004 rose $6, which is pretty notable, but even more interesting is the behavior of these other cards. Frieza, Divine Transformation SR doubled in value while SS3 Gogeta, Marvelous Might SPR and SR both lost half of their value. This shows that, even over a year later, this set's value is dynamic.