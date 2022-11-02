Dragon Ball Super Previews 5th Anniversary Set: GT Bulma

It's that time of the year for Dragon Ball Super Card Game. Every year, Bandai celebrates the anniversary of DBSCG's launch with a special set. These sets are made up of a guaranteed set of cards as well as special reprints, which include alternate arts. This time around, the 5th Anniversary Set will include 97 cards with eighteen of them being new ones. These cards will be rendered in silver foil. There will also be two 5th Anniversary Bookster Packs and one SCR Pack, the latter of which has three Alternate Art versions of older Secret Rares with gold stamp and etched foil texture. There will also be a Revision Set of 35 errata cards, one of four types of collectible card sleeves, and a gold-stamped storage box. In honor of the release of this autumn wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at another card from the set.

This card features Bulma as pictured in Dragon Ball GT… and just looking at her fashion choices and hair, this may be the canonical Dragon Ball Super Bulma's worst nightmare. I'm surprised that Bulma didn't end up traveling back in time a la Future Trunks to warn her younger self about this look. Perhaps that is what created the Super timeline which led to a Bulma wishing for cosmetic changes and enhancing her cheeks. The truth is, the fashion crisis of GT wasn't Bulma's alone. Vegeta and Trunks' drip in this iteration of the franchise was also just… unforgivable. Who could've done this to Vegeta's family?

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from this exciting 5th Anniversary Set. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.