Dragon Ball Super Previews Championship Pack 2022: Android 8

Bandai is gearing up to release quite a few interesting Dragon Ball Super Card Game products and promotions. The latest release was the seventeenth main set Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad, which closed out the Unison Warrior Series block and focused on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It included cards recreating scenes and featuring characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. We are still a few months away from Dragon Ball Super Card Game launching the next block, the Zenkai Series block, but we will get promo cards and the exciting History of Son Goku and History of Vegeta products in the meantime. Today, let's take a look at some Championship 2022 winner cards.

I originally wondered if the typography used for the "WINNER" text was themed to the robotic nature of the characters appearing on cards, as we have seen that robot/Android focus from Ultimate Squad continue on with these Championship 2022 Packs. However, I can confirm that there are other non-robot cards that use this same style. This card features the O.G. Dragon Ball powerhouse Android 8, who showed the impact of the transformative goodness of Goku long before the other Androids. I often think of how cool it would be to see this old school character come back to prominence the way we saw for Krillin, Tien, and especially Master Roshi during the Tournament of Power. Do you think there is a future for Android 8?

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game this week as we begin to show more promo cards as well as cards from the upcoming History of Son Goku and History of Vegeta products for the very first time.