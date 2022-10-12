Dragon Ball Super Previews Dawn Of The Z-Legends: Android 18 SPR

A new era is dawning for Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game. The long-running Unison Warrior Series block has wrapped up with the new Zenkai Series block launching in September 2022 with a series of promo cards, starter decks, and a full expansion. The set, titled Dawn of the Z-Legends (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Dawn of the Z-Legends) is the eighteenth main set and is the first to include Zenkai Cards, otherwise known as Z-Cards. This set and its associated decks and promos, according to Bandai, feature characters from "all sagas." In honor of the release of this new wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at one of the final cards that we will be spotlighting from Dawn of the Z-Legends: Android 17, Measureless Strength SPR.

This beautiful card harkens back to the Android Saga, which introduced Android 18 as a villain. This SPR shows off the android's awesome power, which the Z-Fighters had spent years preparing for but still couldn't quite measure up. Android 18 would then, of course, develop into a hero as well as Krillin's wife. She and Android 17 were established to be far less ruthless than the wicked versions of Androids 17 and 18 in Trunks' timeline, which is one of many reasons why Trunks' timeline, frankly, sucks. Or, sucked.

This is a beautifully illustrated Special Rare. Android 18 gets quite a lot of Special Rares, likely due to her role as one of the only female characters in the Dragon Ball universe who is of comparable strength to the stronger Z-Fighters during the current Super era.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Dawn of the Z-Warrior and the associated decks.