Dragon Ball Super Previews Dawn Of The Z-Legends: SS4 Gogeta SR

A new era is dawning for Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game. The long-running Unison Warrior Series block has wrapped up with the new Zenkai Series block launching in September 2022 with a series of promo cards, starter decks, and a full expansion. The set, titled Dawn of the Z-Legends (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Dawn of the Z-Legends), is the eighteenth main set and is the first to include Zenkai Cards, otherwise known as Z-Cards. This set and its associated decks and promos, according to Bandai, feature characters from "all sagas." Ahead of the release of this new wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's check out a new Unison card featuring Gogeta.

Above, we can see that the SS4 Gogeta, Power's Connection Unison displays the character as he was seen in Dragon Ball GT. This fusion of Goku and Vegeta was originally used in exclusively non-canon material, including the Z-era movies and DBGT, but the post-Tournament of Power movies have seen formerly non-canon elements added to (and adjusted for) the canon. It was Dragon Ball Super: Broly that introduced Gogeta into the series' canon for the first time in Akira Toriyama's script. In the film, Goku and Vegeta pull off the fusion dance to subdue the Legendary Super Saiyan Broly, who was unable to control his rage. Since Super Saiyan 4 is a purely non-canonical and expanded universe form (for now), Gogeta instead obtains the Super flagship form, Super Saiyan Blue, in the Broly film.

