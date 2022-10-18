Dragon Ball Super Previews Fighter's Ambition: Saiyans Leader

Bandai's has announced the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set comes just two months after the first set of the new and current series block, Zenkai Series, which sees the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. The set, titled Fighter's Ambition (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition) is the nineteenth main set and second Zenkai Series set. It is expected to hit shelves on November 18th, 2022, in booster packs, booster boxes, and premium packs. Fighter's Ambition will focus on the new canonical film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the direct previous film Broly, and even the non-canon but incredibly fun Super Android 13! movie. In honor of the announcement of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at our very first card preview from Fighter's Ambition.

The Red section of Fighter's Ambition focuses largely on Super Android 13! and launches with a truly badass Leader. The Leader Front shows Goku flanked by Vegeta and Trunks, all of them in their Androids Saga garb, which, for my money, could be the most iconic character design for each of them. Turn the Leader over to the Awaken side to reveal a traditional, classic, and damn near comforting power-up to Super Saiyan for all three characters. This stunning Leader encapsulates a time before Super Saiyan 2 arrived when this initial transformation was still new and exciting every time that we saw it.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.