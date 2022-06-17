Wyvern Gaming & Modiphius Announce Stargate SG-1 Roleplaying Game

Wyvern Gaming and Modiphius Entertainment revealed a brand new TTRPG on the way with the announcement of Stargate SG-1 Roleplaying Game. Now you can have adventures within the Stargate pantheon as you become a member of the crew traveling from planet to planet as you map out all of the destinations and alien races you come across. So far the team plans to release a full-color hardcover Core Rulebook, which will contain everything Stargate and science fiction players will need to play the game. They're also going to be selling item cards and "determination point chips" that will be used as part of the game's mechanics. You can read more about the game below as all of these are currently up for sale via their website now.

As a new member of the Stargate Phoenix Site, a secret off-world Stargate program, players will embark on missions guided by a Gatemaster to explore new worlds and cultures, obtain new technologies, and fight to preserve freedom across the Milky Way Galaxy. Gatemasters can craft their own season of Stargate using the new Campaign System that guides them through creating a campaign as if it were a TV series. And for those who need a refresher or those who are brand new to the franchise, the Stargate Program Brief chapter will catch everyone up on the state of the Universe leading up to the start of their campaign. Five races, six classes, and a multitude of origins to create your own character.

Classless leveling post level 5, using a wide variety of Feats to customize your character to fit your desired playstyle.

Familiar 5th edition d20 base rules that have been highly adapted to fit a modern sci-fi setting.

A focus on the non-combat nature of Stargate, with new social and plot mechanics.

All new encounter types such as Convince, Research & Development, Aerial Combat, Pursuit, Firefight, and more.

New Goa'uld, planets, allies, and life forms.