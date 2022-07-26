Dragon Ball Super Previews History Of Vegeta: Super Saiyan Blue

Bandai is gearing up to release quite a few interesting Dragon Ball Super Card Game products and promotions. The latest release was the seventeenth main set Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad, which closed out the Unison Warrior Series block and focused on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It included cards recreating scenes and featuring characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. We are still a few months away from Dragon Ball Super Card Game launching the next block, the Zenkai Series block, but we will get promo cards and the exciting History of Son Goku and History of Vegeta products in the meantime. Today, let's take a look at one of the cards from History of Vegeta that showcases a form that so far only Vegeta has unlocked.

This is so far the second card in this set to focus on Vegeta's Super Saiyan Blue Evolution (or Super Saiyan Blue Evolved) form that the Saiyan Prince obtained at the Tournament of Power. This anime-exclusive form, somewhat comparable to the manga's Super Saiyan Blue Perfected in power, bulks Vegeta up, darkens his hair from teal to royal blue, and gives him an intense power boost. When the anime comes back and begins to hopefully adapt the manga's arcs following the fateful Tournament, we will likely get a better sense of how this form will be used. Currently, the manga shows Goku and Vegeta advancing down different, non-Saiyan exclusive paths as Goku works toward perfecting the godly Ultra Instinct form and Vegeta goes the opposite direction with his purple, eyebrow-free Ultra Ego transformation.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews. Tomorrow, we begin to showcase the upcoming Zenkai Series launch.