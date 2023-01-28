Dragon Ball Super Previews Power Absorbed: Babidi Leader Promo Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals a promo card associated with Power Absorbed pre-release events: a Babidi Leader card.

Bandai has announced the initial details of the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release in 2023. This expansion will be the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 and saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed), is the twentieth main set and has already been teased with cards leaking early through events, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber. We do not yet have a release date for this set outside of March 2023, but Bleeding Cool will update our readers when Bandai offers an official street date for this set. Leading up to the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from the set. First, let's take a look at a new promo card associated with Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed.

This is not a third Yellow-colored Leader from Power Absorbed but rather a promo card tying in with the set's Majin Buu Saga theme. Badidi is pictured on both the Leader Front and the Awaken side of this card. Babidi is, of course, the wizard responsible for the rise of Majin Buu, who also famously corrupted Vegeta. We can thank Babidi for arguably the best grudge match in Dragon Ball history: Majin Vegeta versus Goku. This Babidi card is the 476th numbered promo card and will be featured during the pre-release events for this set in March 2023.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Power Absorbed, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.