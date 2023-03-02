Dragon Ball Super Previews Power Absorbed: Universe 7 Leader Dragon Ball Super Card Game offers different sides of Android 17 in the Power Absorbed expansion including the Super hero and GT's villain.

Bandai has announced the initial details of the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release in 2023. This expansion will be the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 and saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed), is the twentieth main set and has already been teased with cards leaking early through events, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber. We do not yet have a release date for this set outside of March 2023, but Bleeding Cool will update our readers when Bandai offers an official street date for this set. Leading up to the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from the set. Today, let's take a look at some more cards from the Red-colored section of Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed.

We have gotten a lot of Android love in Power Absorbed. Android 17 has featured on the Krillin and Android 18-focused section of the set as well as the section of the set that was dedicated to the GT timeline's Super 17 Saga. Well, Android 17, as shown here on the Leader card inspired by the Tournament of Power could not be further from the villainous Super 17 of Dragon Ball GT. In the canonical Super timeline, Android 17 becomes a selfless, animal-loving hero who ends up saving the existence of multiple realities. Flip this card over to reveal Warriors of Universe 7, United as One on the Leader Awaken side of the card, which depicts Super Saiyan Vegeta, Freiza, Android 17, Super Saiyan God Goku, and Ultimate Gohan.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Power Absorbed, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.