Dragon Ball Super Previews Realm Of The Gods: Legend of SSG

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official The Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The March 2022 set is the sixteenth main set and the seventh expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Realm of the Gods (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods) focuses on the deities of Akira Toriyama's universe. Confirmed focuses of the set include the Tournament of Power, the Champa Saga, the Future Trunks Saga, and Xenoverse material including Trunks Xeno and Mechikabura. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

The card reveals continue. Above, you can check out a small selection, including one recreating the scene from early Dragon Ball Super when Beerus speaks to Shenron, who is cowed in the face of such immense power.

As we are now just one month away from the release of Realm of the Gods, which is set to drop on March 11th with prerelease events beginning on March 4th. This means that we will be winding down our previews, as we have now shown almost every card in the set. There is still something big that has yet to be revealed… and it's going to almost certainly be the biggest hit of the set.

Bleeding Cool has it on good authority that Dragon Ball Super Card Game will finally preview the God Rare very soon. Our running theory is that it will be an Alternate Art version of the SSB Vegeta SCR, but what will be truly interesting is to see how it will differ visually. The differences between SRs, SPRs, and SCRs tends to come down to the gold foil stamp. SRs have a bit of gold foiling around the character. SPRs generally increase the amount of gold foiling, using it for the character line art (except on Unisons for some sets). Finally, SCRs tend to go wild with the gold foiling. Maybe the God Rare will simple be a slab of gold that has a deep widow's peak.

Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods.