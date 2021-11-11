Dragon Ball Super Previews Saiyan Showdown: Saiyan Saga Vegeta SR

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to preview the cards from the next official expansion. The November 2021 set will be the fifteenth main set and the sixth expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set will be called Saiyan Showdown (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown) and will document some of the anime and manga's best Saiyan vs. Saiyan battles. Focuses of the set include Goku vs. Vegeta from the Saiyan Saga, Gohan vs. Turles from the Dragon Ball Z film Tree of Might, Goku and his sons vs. Broly from the film Broly: Second Coming, and, finally, the Universe 6 Saiyans. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

We'll talk more about the Vegeta and Cabba tomorrow, as I'm pairing it in these previews with a Goku and Hit card. However, I thought it proved to be an interesting counterpoint to the Vegeta SR (Super Rare) shown to the left. The Vegeta SR shows Vegeta during the Saiyan Saga, when he was the toughest villain that Goku and the crew had ever faced. This was Vegeta at his worst, when his goal was to use Earth's Dragon Balls. This would later morph into "You know what? I'll just go to Namek and use their's because I'd rather destroy the world to spite Kakarot." Vegeta would go on to become one of the most iconic characters in the entire Dragon Ball franchise, with his arc taking him from villain to uneasy ally to antihero to outright hero. The Vegeta in today's preview SR card was proud to be a Saiyan but didn't care about other Saiyans: he killed Nappa for his weakness and was eager to destroy the Earth with Goku and Gohan on it. By the time he meets Cabba in the card we'll talk more about tomorrow, he takes on the young Saiyan as a pupil. What an arc!

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown. When the set releases on November 19th, 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.