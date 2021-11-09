Dragon Ball Super Previews Saiyan Showdown: Universe 6 Namekians

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to preview the cards from the next official expansion. The November 2021 set will be the fifteenth main set and the sixth expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set will be called Saiyan Showdown (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown) and will document some of the anime and manga's best Saiyan vs. Saiyan battles. Focuses of the set include Goku vs. Vegeta from the Saiyan Saga, Gohan vs. Turles from the Dragon Ball Z film Tree of Might, Goku and his sons vs. Broly from the film Broly: Second Coming, and, finally, the Universe 6 Saiyans. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

Dragon Ball Super must be admired for its brash approach to storytelling. Instead of leaning into pure nostalgia and telling arcs of Z-style stories with familiar characters and set-ups, Akira Toriyama set out to expand and redefine the mythology of the world he'd been building for decades with this new addition. Super introduces the idea of multiple Universes fairly early on, which came to a head in the climatic Tournament of Power arc that saw these Universes compete to survive. One of the most interesting aspects of Universe 6 is its similarities and differences to the main Universe we've been following for the majority of the Dragon Ball franchise, which we now know as Universe 7. Universe 6 now only has a full roster of Saiyans, it also has beings from Freiza's race and Namekians. The Namekians have quite an interesting feature in the anime, which expounds on the idea of Namekian fusion that we've seen when Piccolo became one with Nail and then, later, Kami. Two of the Universe 6 Namekians, pictured above, feature in the blue section of Saiyan Showdown.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown. When the set releases on November 19th, 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.