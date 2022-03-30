Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Deck 2022: Cell's Onslaught

Bandai has started to show off cards from the upcoming Dragon Ball Super Card Game sequel to last year's Ultimate Deck. Ultimate Deck 2022 was recently delayed one month from its original April 2022 release to May 2022. While that news may be disappointing to those eager for new DBSCG products, we can now confirm quite a lot about this upcoming release. As I theorized in the product's announcement due to the silhouette on the box, the latest episode of DBSCG Direct has now revealed Ultimate Deck 2022 to be themed around Cell. Could this be a hint that Cell will indeed be featured in this year's upcoming movie, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero? As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at another card featuring Cell in his Imperfect Form.

Here we have one of the final new cards we'll show from Ultimate Deck 2022 unless Bandai has some secret reveals coming. We've now seen cards featuring Cell in every (known) form, including the above Imperfect as well as Semi-Perfect and Perfect. We've also seen cards featuring his creator Dr. Gero as well as the Androids (17 and 18) who he needed to absorb in order to reach that "Perfect" state.

Now, notice that I said every known form.

There is speculation that Cell will return in the upcoming feature film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero which has been confirmed to have a Red Ribbon Army focus. Now, while we still have some time before we know, the current speculation is that if Cell does return, he will have a new form like Frieza did when he returned. Will 2022 see the reveal of an even more Perfect Cell?

