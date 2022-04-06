Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Squad: Pan Super Rare

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. This June 2022 set is the seventeenth main set and is notably also the eighth and final expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Ultimate Squad (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad) focuses on the upcoming movie Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

Today's preview is one of the set's Super Rares: Pan, Soaring Through Space. This card continues the set's focus on Dragon Ball GT's first storyline, The Black-Star Dragon Balls Saga. I love this card because it's another example of DBSCG getting creative with Super Rares. Super Rares can end up being a little predictable. They have markedly less gold foiling than Special Rares (SPRs) and Secret Rares (SCRs), and often the gold foiling will show up where you expect it: on an aura or someone's ki attack. Here, instead, it shows up in a dazzling star design behind Pan that reminds me a bit of the treatment that the Cheelai reprint alt art from Mythic Booster got. The more interesting designs that we can see, the better in my opinion. This kind of card makes sets more dynamic, and I'd love to see Bandai continue with gold foiling their cards in unique ways.

Are you excited for the final Unison Warrior Series set? Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad. You can follow this series by clicking the Ultimate Squad tag right here.