Dragon Ball Super Reveals Critical Blow: DB Goku SPR

Son Goku delivers a crushing kick to Mercenary Tao during the Red Ribbon Army Saga in the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game set, Critical Blow.

Bandai has revealed the name of the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The title of this set is Zenkai Series – Critical Blow. This is the fifth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 22nd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare featuring Super Saiyan Gogeta, which makes that the fourth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, and Son Goku from Wild Resurgence. So far, we can confirm that this expansion includes multiple focuses, including the Z-era Broly movies (including Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan, Broly – Second Coming, and Bio-Broly), DBS: Super Hero, the Z-era film Fusion Reborn, the Red Ribbon Army Saga, the Fortune Teller Baba Saga, and the Xenoverse-focused Prison Planet Saga. Today, let's take a look at more cards Special Rare cards, this time from the Yellow-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Critical Blow.

Earlier in the previews of Zenkai Series – Critical Blow, we focused on the Red Ribbon Saga-inspired cards found in the set's Yellow-section. These cards portrayed the battle between young Son Goku and what many consider to be the first major threat to the character in the series, Mercenary Tao. Here, this Special Rare card gives that battle an exclusive and gold-stamped treatment. This version of the card, which also appears in Super Rare form, is more difficult to pull. Super Rare cards come in five per booster box, while Special Rare cards, or SPRs, come in two per booster box.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

